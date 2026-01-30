Georgian hazelnut sector focuses on quality control amid rising exports

Georgian hazelnut exporters are facing an increased number of shipment returns this year due to aflatoxin contamination, mainly at EU borders where controls are strict, according to Baya Salukvadze, founder of Agritrade and Georgian Products Renaissance. She said that while export volumes have increased, the number of returned trucks has also risen compared to previous years, as some consignments failed to meet microbiological and chemical standards.

According to Salukvadze, the situation negatively affects the image of Georgian hazelnuts in the European market. She noted that the solution lies in stricter quality control at both farm and processing levels, with exports limited to fully compliant products.

Pest pressure is also affecting nut quality. The brown marmorated stink bug remains a major issue, with increased infestation reported this season due to insufficient orchard treatment. The pest, previously concentrated in western Georgia, is now spreading more actively in eastern regions. In addition, the Asian longhorned beetle has caused damage to walnut orchards in Kakheti, reducing the quality of Georgian walnuts.

Despite these challenges, hazelnut exports from Georgia increased by around 15% between August and December. The growth was partly driven by high global prices, particularly in Turkey, and rising interest from new markets, including countries in the Middle East.

Source: bm.ge