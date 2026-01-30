UK-EU alignment could cost farmers US$1.03bn

A report published on 29 January by the Andersons Centre warns that rapid alignment by Great Britain with post-Brexit European Union rules on crop protection products could have a substantial economic impact on British agriculture. The analysis, commissioned by CropLife UK, estimates that British growers could face losses of up to £810 million, about US$1.03 billion, in a single year, equivalent to more than 10 per cent of total farm income.

The report examines the implications of allowing EU regulatory decisions on plant protection products to override existing Great Britain approvals without a transition period. Under this scenario, growers could lose access to key crop protection tools with limited notice.

According to the analysis, reduced availability of plant protection products would affect the production of staple crops such as wheat and potatoes, as well as fresh produce, including apples, berries, and leafy greens. These impacts would occur at a time when domestic food production is already under pressure from high input costs, including labour and fuel.

The National Farmers' Union has raised similar concerns, estimating that immediate and full alignment with EU rules could cost the arable and horticulture sectors between £500 million and £810 million in the first year, equivalent to roughly US$635 million to US$1.03 billion.

A central issue identified in the report is the potential loss of approved plant protection products. Since January 2021, four products have been authorised for use in Great Britain following national safety and sustainability assessments, but are not yet approved in the EU. The NFU has warned that alignment as early as June 2027 could result in growers losing access to these tools before EU reviews are completed, limiting options for managing weeds, pests, and diseases across combinable crops, fruit, vegetables, and root crops.

CropLife UK chief executive Dave Bench said: "The Andersons Centre report is an important piece of evidence. We support the UK government's aim to seek an SPS Agreement with the EU that will reduce trade frictions." He added: "But it is important to understand the costs and consequences of different approaches before entering into an SPS deal. This report shows how damaging a badly done deal could be."

The report also points to increasing challenges linked to resistance management. Warmer and wetter conditions are enabling pests to overwinter and multiply more quickly, increasing reliance on available plant protection products. Further loss of active substances could increase resistance risks and reduce productivity.

The Andersons Centre suggests that a managed alignment process could reduce disruption by introducing changes gradually through scheduled review and renewal periods. NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: "Implementing appropriate transition periods is absolutely vital to enable farm businesses to adapt."

Both the report and the NFU call for clarity on the direction of future Sanitary and Phytosanitary negotiations, noting that uncertainty is already delaying investment decisions across the sector.

