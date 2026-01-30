"We are expanding our portfolio with organic fruit, vegetables, and dairy products"

Uhlemann GmbH, a recognized supplier to numerous commercial kitchens and restaurateurs in the state of Hesse, Germany, continued its expansion course last year. The acquisition of several shares in A&R Fruchtimpex in the fall of last year enabled the company to expand its portfolio to include organic fruit and vegetables. At the beginning of 2025, the company ventured into the dairy sector with the acquisition of Mika am Markt GmbH in Taunusstein.

"Our core competence is clearly the trade of fresh fruit and vegetables," reports Denis Piper (bottom right in the picture), managing director of the established company since the integration of Uhlemann GmbH into the Josef Stapf Group in 2024 (FreshPlaza reported). He sees both similarities and differences between the fruit trade and the dairy industry. "The customer is basically the same, that won't change. Furthermore, in both cases, we are dealing with fresh products with a best-before date: this means that both sectors are generally fast-moving, which is nothing new for us. What is different, however, are the market structures: we source some of our fruit and vegetables directly from the producer, whereas in the dairy sector, there are generally only large companies."

Uhlemann's product range now extends from fruit and vegetables to all kinds of dairy products.

According to Piper, it is also necessary to differentiate within the dairy category. "Butter, for example, is a very volatile product area, while milk is much more stable. We are familiar with this from the fruit and vegetable industry." The leap into the new market segment was completed with the accession of AFMO, a cooperative for dairy producers and traders. "As far as I know, we are the first fruit and vegetable trader to join this association."

Uhlemann GmbH is based in Rosbach in the Wetterau district of Hesse.

For about two years, Uhlemann GmbH has been part of the Josef Stapf Group, a growing group of companies with locations in the Frischezentrum Frankfurt and the Mainz Wholesale Market Hall. Piper: "Until the takeover, Uhlemann GmbH was primarily dedicated to supplying commercial kitchens and chain restaurants. We now also count many small restaurateurs, whether restaurants or Michelin-starred kitchens, among our clientele. However, public institutions such as daycare centers and school canteens remain an important branch of our business. For example, we are also involved in the Hessian school fruit program."

Insight into the organic portfolio of Uhlemann GmbH

Organic on the rise

By acquiring several shares in A&R Fruchtimpex, Uhlemann GmbH has now been able to expand its existing portfolio to include organic fruit and vegetables. "A&R Fruchtimpex will continue to exist as an independent company; only the distribution to food retailers will now be handled by us. It is noticeable that the focus on regionality is comparatively more advanced in the organic sector. We benefit from the producer network that A&R Fruchtimpex has built up over the years," he concludes.

For more information:

Denis Piper

Uhlemann Obst und Gemüsehandels GmbH

Bornweg 100

61191 Rosbach

Tel: +49 (0) 6003 93457-0

[email protected]

www.uhlemann-fruit.de