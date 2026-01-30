"Volatile production and unusually skyrocketing prices are testing the European market"

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a complex and uncertain one for the European fruit and vegetable sector. Stefano Lo Casto, owner and sales director of the Italian company Lo Casto Srl, outlines the situation and analyzes the market, which is strongly influenced by unpredictable climate events and increasingly difficult-to-predict trade dynamics.

© Lo Casto

"Although there was a slight improvement compared to the previous month, December 2025 saw no peaks in demand or the significant movements that are characteristic of the Christmas holidays," Lo Casto explains. "The first few days of January were marked by a wave of frost that significantly impacted Spain and Sicily, creating a substantial production gap," he continues. "The immediate consequence was a sharp spike in prices, which were well above the seasonal average. While these prices have stabilized somewhat, they have had noticeable effects on the trade sector. Many traditional fruit and vegetable markets have slowed down or suspended operations, while large-scale organized distribution continues to supply goods in an environment characterized by abnormal prices and intermittent availability."

© Lo Casto

The company operates as a trading intermediary in the fruit and vegetable sector, specializing in the movement of produce between different European markets. Its operational strategy is closely tied to product seasonality and market dynamics.

© Lo Casto

According to Lo Casto, the temporary absence of certain products has directly impacted the behavior of end consumers. They have become more price-sensitive and less willing to quickly adapt to seasonal changes. "This scenario makes operators' work even more challenging, particularly for companies like ours that operate in multiple regions, connecting production markets in Spain, France, and Sicily with major Italian and international markets," he continues. "Logistical adaptability and the capacity to shift product flows from one region to another are notable strengths. However, they are not always sufficient to offset the constraints imposed by decreased production and elevated expenses," adds Lo Casto.

The outlook for the new year is complex, yet full of opportunity. Lo Casto emphasizes that paying closer attention to Italian products and offering renewed support to producers can help rebalance the market and prevent the distortions that have negatively affected the entire supply chain. He says, "The real challenge for 2026 will be planning with greater certainty and reducing the risk of advance purchases that struggle to find a place in the market due to perceived high prices."

© Lo Casto

"In this uncertain scenario, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining our presence and operations with a focus on continuity, reliability, and service. Recognizing the challenges does not mean standing still; rather, it means adopting a pragmatic approach. We see 2026 as a challenging year where adaptability and market understanding will be crucial for ensuring customer stability and business sustainability," concludes Stefano Lo Casto.

For more information:

Stefano Lo Casto - Owner and Commercial Director

(summer fruits, vegetables, and tomatoes)

Alessandro Busanelli

(asparagus, legumes, stem vegetables, lettuces, tuber vegetables, herbs, tomatoes)

Claudio Martinelli

(citrus fruits, berries and small fruits, various fruits, tropical fruits, summer vegetables)

Lo Casto Srl

Piazzale Salvador Allende, 2

40064 Ozzano dell'Emilia (BO) - Italy

+39 051 0224360

[email protected]

www.ortofruttalocasto.it