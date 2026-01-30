“Home delivery as an additional service for private customers alongside our core hospitality business”

What do you do as a catering wholesaler when all restaurants and other foodservice outlets are closed? It was the central question for many entrepreneurs during the coronavirus pandemic. For Groothandel Claessens, the answer lay in expanding operations by introducing home delivery to private consumers through its Home Delivery service. Unusual for a wholesaler, perhaps, but more than five years later, the company, with branches in Antwerp, Bruges, and Zoutleeuw, still sees clear added value in the concept.

"The service was launched during the corona period," says Brent Peeters of Groothandel Claessens. "At the time, the idea was to serve private individuals as well as restaurants. And in fact, that approach has remained. In this way, we were able to offer an additional service to people who would not normally come to us, especially at a time when our main outlets were unavailable. Hobby cooks who need quality products and cannot access them through other channels could order the products they were looking for online."

Although Home Delivery does not represent the largest share of sales, it continues to see daily demand. "It is an additional service alongside our core business, which always remains focused on restaurants and catering. At the same time, we want to differentiate ourselves through this and possibly expand it slightly, but it will never become our main business. Uptake is not massive, but every day, a few boxes are prepared. Some customers continue to use this service consistently."

In terms of range, the wholesaler tries to offer almost everything that can also be found in the cash & carry. Moreover, Home Delivery is fully operational throughout Belgium.

First new asparagus auctioned

Above all, Home Delivery remains a valuable addition for Groothandel Claessens, which has just emerged from another busy holiday season. "Even though fewer restaurants seem to remain open during the holidays each year due to staff shortages, we still see strong interest in our products. This is particularly evident in the run-up to Christmas and the New Year. At the same time, there are also many consumers who choose to prepare more special products at home during the festive period, which means it remains a peak season. Home Delivery itself is not necessarily most in demand during that time. People mainly come to the cash & carry to see the products for themselves, but it remains a good alternative."

Business has also started the new year well, with attention already shifting to the arrival of seasonal products in spring. "A good example of such a special product is asparagus. Yesterday, the first asparagus of the season in Belgium were auctioned at BelOrta, and we are always quick to be there so we can purchase them. Crisp and fresh, full of flavour, and heart-warming as well, because with our purchase we support Refuge and La Luna. It is wonderful to contribute in that way, and also a great opportunity to distinguish ourselves by being among the first to offer these products."

