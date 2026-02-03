Agricultural land most expensive in Malta, the Netherlands, and Portugal

In 2024, the average price of arable land in the European Union was estimated at €15 224 per hectare, according to newly published Eurostat data. This represents an increase of 6.1% compared with 2023, when the average price stood at €14 343 per hectare.

Average rental prices for arable land and permanent grassland also increased. In 2024, rents averaged €295 per hectare per year across the EU, up 6.4% from €277 in 2023.

Land prices varied widely between member states for which data are available. Malta recorded the highest average arable land price at €201 263 per hectare. This was followed by the Netherlands at €96 608 and Portugal at €76 556 per hectare.

© Eurostat

At the other end of the scale, the lowest average prices for arable land were reported in Latvia at €4 825 per hectare, Lithuania at €5 590, and Slovakia at €5 823.

Rental costs showed a different geographic pattern. The highest average annual rent for arable land was reported in the Netherlands at €941 per hectare, followed by Denmark at €580 and Greece at €509.

The lowest land rental prices were observed in Slovakia at €69 per hectare per year, Croatia at €76, and Malta at €92.

The figures are based on Eurostat data covering agricultural land prices and rents across EU member states.

