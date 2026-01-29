Avocado tastings and guacamole event at Auckland Latin festival

Avocados will feature prominently at this year's Latin festival in Auckland, where visitors will be able to sample freshly prepared guacamole and take part in a cooking competition.

During the event, guacamole will be prepared on site and offered to visitors as tastings. A guacamole competition is scheduled to take place at Aotea Square, with chefs from Mexican and South American backgrounds presenting their own interpretations of the dish. Festival visitors will be able to sample guacamole from different stalls, including the NZ Avocado stand.

The festival program also includes live Latin music, dance performances, and a samba parade over the three days. According to the organisers, the event is expected to attract a broad audience, including families and food-focused visitors.

NZ Avocado will use the festival to demonstrate ways avocados can be used in everyday meals. Brad Siebert, CEO of NZ Avocado, said the event provides an opportunity to show how avocados can be integrated into a range of dishes and to highlight seasonal availability.

Event details

Location: Aotea Square, Auckland

Friday 30 January: 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Saturday 31 January: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Sunday 1 February: 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The avocado stand will focus on preparation methods suitable for sharing and informal consumption during the festival.

For more information:

New Zealand Avocado

Email: [email protected]

www.industry.nzavocado.co.nz