Croatia introduces new origin labelling rules for fruit and vegetables

Croatia has implemented a new regulatory framework for the fruit and vegetable sector with the entry into force of the Rulebook on Market Standards and Compliance Controls for fruit and vegetables, certain processed fruit and vegetable products, and the banana sector on 1 January.

The regulation introduces updated requirements for product standards and controls, with a focus on origin labelling and market transparency. The Croatian Chamber of Agriculture (HPK) has reported that the impact of the rulebook is already visible at the retail level.

One of the main changes concerns the labelling of the country of origin for fresh produce, particularly products sold loose. Under the new rules, fruit, vegetables, and table potatoes offered without packaging must clearly display origin information. This information must be legible, immediately visible, and placed within the main field of vision on shelves or displays.

According to HPK, the new labelling requirements allow consumers to more easily identify domestically produced fruit and vegetables when making purchasing decisions.

"We are pleased that the expert services of the Ministry of Agriculture worked closely with HPK on this rulebook and accepted most of the proposals that came directly from producers," said Toni Grossi, President of HPK's Committee for Vegetables and Potatoes.

"This joint effort demonstrates that meaningful progress can be achieved when producers' arguments and real-world experience are taken seriously. It is an important step towards improving the presence of Croatian fruit, vegetables, and potatoes on shop shelves."

HPK stated that most retailers have already adjusted their in-store presentations to comply with the new requirements, with changes visible since the start of the year. The organisation indicated that market inspections are expected to monitor compliance and apply penalties where the regulation is not respected.

Grossi added that the new framework applies not only to producers but also to consumers, who now have access to clearer product information through updated declarations. The rulebook covers fresh produce, certain processed fruit and vegetable products, and bananas, setting out standards for presentation and control across the market.

The Croatian authorities have not announced any changes to pricing or trade flows as part of the regulation. The focus remains on compliance with labelling requirements and standardised market controls under the revised framework.

Source: CroatiaWeek