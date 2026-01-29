Zi-Vision and Naddeo cooperate in Benelux and Germany

Zi-Vision and Naddeo have entered into a cooperation covering the Benelux region and Germany. The collaboration focuses on technical consultancy and processing solutions for the food industry.

Zi-Vision operates as an independent technical consultancy and project management company serving food production businesses. The company is active in areas including sorting, processing, packaging, and water treatment, and supports customers in investment assessments, supplier selection, and the implementation of technical projects.

Naddeo specialises in industrial washing and cleaning systems for food and agro-industrial applications. Its technologies are applied in processes where hygiene, water use, and energy efficiency are key operational considerations.

© Zi Vision

Under the cooperation, the two companies will work together on projects by combining process consultancy, technology selection, and project coordination. The intention is to align technical solutions across processing lines while providing coordinated project support from early design stages through to installation.

According to the parties involved, the cooperation is intended to support production companies seeking to invest in processing and cleaning systems by offering a more integrated approach to process design, technology implementation, and project execution.

The collaboration will focus on customers in the Benelux and Germany who are planning upgrades or new investments in food processing and handling infrastructure.

© Zi VisionFor more information:

Zi-Vision

Tel: +31 6 29 36 95 33

Email: [email protected]

www.zi-vision.nl