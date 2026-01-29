A record number of visitors at TSW in Poland

We already mentioned in our photo report (link in Dutch) that TSW was a well-attended trade fair, as confirmed by figures from the organizers, with 21,000 visitors flocking to Kielce on January 23rd and 24th, 4,000 more than in 2025.
508 companies had a booth, including nearly 100 foreign exhibitors, as the event was attended by exhibitors from 27 different countries. The fair organization reported proudly that growers and professionals from the Baltic countries, the Balkans, Germany, France, and Italy came to Kielce, as well as organized groups from Estonia and Italy, along with guests from New Zealand, Senegal, and Congo.
© Thijmen Tiersma | FreshPlaza.com
Source: TSW