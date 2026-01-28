Sicilian organic orange supply continues after hurricane

BioSikelia has reported that its Elorina organic orange programme continues to operate following the recent hurricane that affected parts of Sicily, with supply to Northern European markets ongoing.

© Biosikelia

The hurricane mainly impacted early orange varieties that were already fully mature. According to the company, later varieties that were still developing showed greater resilience. Chiara Lo Bianco, founder and CEO of BioSikelia, said that while losses were recorded in fruit ready for harvest, volumes of later-maturing oranges remain available. "The hurricane caused significant losses to oranges that were ready for harvest. However, later orange varieties that were not yet fully mature proved more resilient. While some additional waste is expected, we remain confident that high-quality organic oranges will be available for the market in the coming weeks," she said.

© Biosikelia

Elorina is BioSikelia's organic blonde orange programme aimed at Northern European markets, including the UK, Scandinavia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Benelux. The programme is structured as a seasonal production system rather than a single-variety offer, with supply based on varietal sequencing and harvest timing.

Production is located in south-eastern Sicily along the Via Elorina, a traditional citrus-growing area. BioSikelia coordinates a network of organic growers operating within a defined harvest calendar, supplying from October through late spring.

Varietal planning forms part of the programme's structure, with selections developed in cooperation with the University of Catania's Department of Agriculture. The range includes Navelina, Newhall, Lane Late, Navel Powell, Chislett, and Valencia oranges, scheduled to align maturity, flavour profile, and juice content with seasonal conditions.

Lo Bianco said the approach reflects market preferences for seasonal variation. "Quality does not mean offering the same orange all year round, but selecting the right variety at the right moment. Elorina follows the season and expresses its best characteristics at each stage," she said.

Elorina oranges are certified organic under EU Regulation 848/2018 and are packed in a facility dedicated exclusively to organic produce. Packaging systems are designed to align with sustainability requirements set by retail customers in Northern Europe.

BioSikelia manages approximately 580 hectares of organic farmland in Sicily, including around 450 hectares of citrus orchards. The company supplies long-term programs to retailers and specialist organic importers across Northern European markets.

© BiosikeliaFor more information:

BioSikelia

Tel: +39 (0) 931719200

Email: [email protected]

www.biosikelia.com