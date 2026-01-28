According to information released by the Russian Agriculture Ministry, production of open- and closed-field vegetables in Russia's organized agricultural sector reached 7.6 million tons in 2025. The ministry stated that "The volumes of vegetable production largely meet the country's domestic needs. As a result, Russia is very close to approaching the national food security doctrine target for self-sufficiency in vegetable production at 89.6% in 2025, with the threshold being 90%."

The data originates from Russian official sources and has not been independently verified.

The Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) previously reported that the organized sector also produced 7.6 million tons of vegetables in 2024.

The Agriculture Ministry said that retail prices for several vegetables are now lower than a year ago. The retail price for cucumbers has decreased 5.7% year-on-year to ₽143.3 per kg (US$1.90 per kg), while tomatoes have fallen 17% to ₽144.3 per kg (US$1.91 per kg). Rosstat data show tomato prices are currently down 2.1%, while cucumber prices are at last year's level. By comparison, prices for the same products in Germany were cited at the equivalent of ₽120.0 per kg (US$1.59 per kg) for cucumbers and ₽230.3 per kg (US$3.06 per kg) for tomatoes.

Agriculture Ministry data indicate that more than 340 greenhouse farms are currently operating across 76 regions, covering a total area of approximately 3,300 hectares. Production is concentrated mainly in the Central, Volga, North Caucasus, and Southern federal districts.

An additional 30 greenhouse vegetable production projects are planned for implementation by 2027, with a combined annual capacity of more than 157,000 tons of produce. Based on this projected capacity, the ministry stated that Russia is expected to meet its domestic vegetable supply targets and expand export potential, according to the same unverified Russian sources.

The ministry also said it is considering resuming preferential lending programmes for greenhouse construction to encourage further investment. Additional support measures cited include subsidies per unit of output and per planting area, partial reimbursement of costs for upgrading storage facilities, and other mechanisms aimed at developing vegetable and potato farming.

For 2026, ₽3.5 billion (US$46 million) has been allocated for these measures, according to the Russian Agriculture Ministry.

Source: Russia's Pivot To Asia