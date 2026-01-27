Tajik dried fruit producers showcase products at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

A delegation of Tajik dried fruit producers is taking part in the annual Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, held from January 26 to 30, 2026. Seven leading companies from Isfara, Dolina Fruktov, Isfara Food, Barakat Isfara, Zardolui Isfara, Oro Isfara, Ali Apricot, Visol Isfara, and the state enterprise Tajagropromexport, are presenting their latest products to thousands of visitors.

The participation is part of the "Trade Promotion to the East: Balkan States and Central Asia" program, funded by the Swiss government in cooperation with Tajikistan's Export Agency and Chamber of Commerce.

Gulfood is one of the world's largest food industry events, bringing together industry experts and international buyers. The exhibition allows Tajik producers to present a variety of high-quality products to international buyers, establish business contacts, and understand market trends. Companies are using the platform to introduce their brands to new markets and connect with distributors and partners worldwide.

The delegation is also participating in panel discussions, seminars, and business forums to gain insights into consumer preferences and regional demand. At the Tajik stand, visitors can sample a variety of dried fruits, including sweet apricots, nuts, tart-sweet cherries, and fruit bars. Their goal is to expand export opportunities while showcasing the traditions and flavors of Tajik dried fruits.

