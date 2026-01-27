expoSE/expoDirekt kicks off its anniversary year

Companies can now register as exhibitors for expoSE and expoDirekt. The next expoSE & expoDirekt trade fair duo will take place from November 18 to 19, 2026, at the Karlsruhe Exhibition Center. This marks a triple anniversary for the Verband Süddeutscher Spargel- und Erdbeeranbauer e.V. (VSSE), founded in 1996: 30 years of the association, 30 years of expoSE, and 15 years of expoDirekt.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Exhibitors at expoSE/expoDirekt 2025

"For 30 years, we at VSSE have been committed to the sector with a great deal of expertise and passion. We would be delighted if your company became part of our double anniversary trade fair duo," writes organizer VSSE in the announcement.

For more information and registration:

https://www.expo-se.de/anmeldung/