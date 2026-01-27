Swiss sector meets in a relaxed setting

Swisscofell is once again inviting guests to a Swiss Apéro on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. The sector get-together will once again take place at the Palais am Funkturm, at the exhibition grounds at the north entrance.

"The special atmosphere of the Palais am Funkturm has proven itself – that's why we are delighted to once again offer you the opportunity to chat with colleagues and industry friends in a relaxed setting," the announcement states.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Representatives of the Swiss fruit industry at last year's Apéro

Access to the event is via the North Entrance, through Hall 19. The Palais am Funkturm is located on the upper floor, West Gallery. For better orientation, you can find pictures with directions in the invite.

https://swisscofel.ch/media/sayfgqqy/erinnerung-einladung-fl-2026.pdf