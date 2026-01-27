EU starts discussions on updating organic farming regulations

Today, the European Union initiated discussions on revising the legal framework governing organic food production and labeling. Spain, the top country in organic cultivation area, will argue that the European logo should be used exclusively on products that comply with EU standards.

The first Council of Agriculture and Fisheries Ministers under the Cypriot Presidency included an initial debate on modifying Regulation 2018/848, which has been in force since January 2022. In December, the European Commission proposed measures to simplify the regulation, promote fair competition between EU and imported products with comparable standards, and adjust requirements for small producers to join groups of operators.

Commission estimates suggest the update could save producers, operators, and authorities 47.8 million euros in administrative costs. It also introduces new rules for using the terms "eco," "bio," and "organic," as well as the Euroleaf logo, following an ECJ ruling that challenged the equivalence system for products from third countries in the case involving German firm Herbaria.

The Commission also proposes delaying the recognition of equivalence with 11 third countries for 10 years, rather than the original 2026 expiry. This measure aims to "prevent disruptions in international trade" of organic food and beverages.

In Spain, COAG warns of potential "green fraud" if imported products are sold as organic without meeting the same standards, while Unión de Uniones is calling for equal rules against imports it considers unfair.

The MAPA has declared that Spain will advocate for the position that the Euroleaf should be exclusively reserved for products meeting the same standards as those in Europe. Regina Monsalve, president of Intereco, a group comprising control and certification bodies, sees advantages in the proposal, such as clearer labeling and the inclusion of small producers in groups, but warns that "double standards cannot be created, especially in imports," since "the credibility of the organic seal is the sector's greatest asset."

The employers' association Asobio, which unites production and marketing firms, welcomes the removal of new requirements for cleaning, disinfection products, and veterinary treatments. However, it cautions that having separate market access routes could impact exports. Additionally, the 5% cap on third-country ingredients for Euroleaf use might complicate food production that depends on inputs unavailable within the EU, such as tropical fruits.

The president of the Vida Sana Association supports the regulation that allows the use of inputs beyond the current annexes in specific situations based on climate or location. She stressed the importance of clearer language, differentiating legal from technical aspects, and called for improved certification and monitoring of points of sale, especially those selling products in bulk.

