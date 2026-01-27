"Our PDO oranges are achieving excellent results also in Germany and France"

"Last week's bad weather caused a certain amount of wind-damaged produce, so there is an increase in discarded oranges. That said, what is being put on sale is first choice produce of excellent quality," reported Valeria Orlando of "Donne Orlando" in Ribera, a company located at the centre of the Arancia di Ribera DOP (Riberella) area, which covers the territories of 14 municipalities in the province of Agrigento. Production starts around mid-November and continues until late May.

© Donne OrlandoPackaging of Riberella, Arancia di Ribera DOP

"Our company is growing and is family-run. It was founded by our grandfather, Serafino, and our father Giuseppe followed in his footsteps. Today, it is led by my sister Giusy and me. When we took over, we tried to give it an innovative push. We all have our own role, but our team allows us to face everyday challenges with multiple points of view."

© Donne Orlando Giusy and Valeria Orlando

Valeria (28) and Giusy (31) completed their academic studies before joining the company. "Then, after graduating, we both decided to stay in the company and bring innovation and further development ideas. Over the past few years, we have increased the cultivated area to over 45 hectares, planted new orchards, and renewed the plants in the warehouse. Today, we continue to cultivate Arancia di Ribera DOP and other citrus fruits such as lemons, clementines, tangerines, and grapefruits."

© Donne Orlando Fruit preserves

"Donne Orlando" is certified so that the PDO product is marketed both in Italy and abroad. "Germany and France are two of the countries where we export the most. In Italy, our main customers are wholesalers and, in recent years, we have also expanded the e-commerce channel for direct sales."

© Donne OrlandoThe Orlando sisters: Giusy is 31 and Valeria 28

"We also make top-quality artisanal products such as fruit preserves (organic and traditional ), spreadable creams (pistachio, almond), and the Pronti a tavola line (Sicilian caponata and aubergine sauce). We use only natural and seasonal ingredients from a short supply chain, boasting over 75% fruit. The peeling of the fruit is done strictly by hand, so as to follow our grandma's traditional recipes."

