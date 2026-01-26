India’s Kochi airport plans expansion as multimodal cargo hub

Kochi airport is positioning itself as a cargo hub in southern India, supported by access to sea and rail connections. The airport operator, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), marked 25 years of cargo operations this year and is assessing options to expand logistics capacity and connectivity.

According to CIAL, the airport is exploring cargo links via the Periyar river and the Nedumbassery rail line as part of plans to develop an integrated cargo logistics hub. This would complement ongoing upgrades to cargo infrastructure and services, including facilities for perishables and farmer-led exports.

Kochi airport currently handles close to 60 per cent of Kerala's air cargo volumes, with perishables accounting for the largest share. Officials said about 100 tons of vegetables are exported daily, with a substantial portion originating from Tamil Nadu. The airport operates a dedicated perishables cargo facility covering around 25,000 square feet.

E-commerce has also emerged as a focus area, as Kochi is among a limited number of Indian airports authorised for such operations. Cargo exports are mainly destined for Gulf and European markets and tend to be seasonal. To stabilise volumes, CIAL has reached out to production centres such as Tirupur and Coimbatore. Kochi is preferred over Coimbatore airport for international cargo due to certification requirements.

Import cargo volumes remain lower, reflecting Kerala's limited industrial base compared with cities such as Chennai or Bengaluru. Total import and export cargo handled is around 56,000 tons, largely carried in the bellyhold capacity of passenger aircraft. Airport officials said cargo volumes could increase if dedicated freighter services begin operating at Kochi, and discussions with airlines are ongoing.

Compared with 2024, Kochi airport recorded 9 per cent growth in international cargo in the last year. As part of capacity expansion, a new import cargo terminal with a built-up area of around 100,000 square feet opened in 2024, while export warehouse capacity was also expanded to about 100,000 square feet.

Plans are in place for a dedicated pack house to support compliance with destination market requirements. The airport also operates an animal quarantine facility under the integrated quarantine certification scheme, making Kochi one of seven airports in India approved for pet handling. CIAL is working towards additional certification to support pharmaceutical exports.

Kerala's cargo sector records an annual turnover of around D35,000 across airports and seaports, with about 57 per cent routed through Kochi. To support exporters, CIAL plans to establish an incubation centre focused on regulatory compliance, documentation, and market access.

An International Cargo Business Summit, organised with FICCI, is scheduled for January 31 and February 1, alongside an exhibition featuring 54 pavilions representing airlines, freight forwarders, customs brokers, logistics companies, and institutions.

Source: The New Indian Express