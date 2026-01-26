Iraq ranks second for Turkish fresh produce imports at US$838.7 million

Iraq ranked as the second-largest importer of Turkish fresh fruits and vegetables in 2025, recording a 114% increase compared with the previous year, according to figures from the Mediterranean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters' Association.

Association chairman Ferhat Gorus said Turkey's fresh fruit and vegetable exports reached US$3.7 billion in 2025, representing a 9% increase year on year. He added that around 80 per cent of total exports are concentrated in 20 destination markets.

Russia remained the leading destination for Turkish fresh produce, with imports valued at US$865.1 million. Iraq followed closely in second place, with imports totaling US$838.7 million. Romania ranked third, purchasing US$290.8 million worth of Turkish fresh fruits and vegetables during the year.

In addition to its role in the fresh produce trade, Iraq also ranked second among Istanbul's largest overall export destinations in the first 11 months of 2025. During that period, exports to Iraq rose 4.5 per cent year on year to US$11.45 billion, according to earlier data from the Istanbul Exporters' Associations.

The figures underline Iraq's position as a key regional market for Turkish agricultural exports, alongside established destinations such as Russia and growing markets within Eastern Europe.

Source: Shafaq News