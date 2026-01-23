Ukraine introduces grants for construction of fruit and vegetable storage facilities

The Ukrainian government has introduced a new grant program to support agricultural producers in the construction of vegetable and fruit storage facilities. The decision was approved at a Cabinet meeting on January 21.

Grants will cover up to 30% of construction costs, with a maximum of UAH 20 million, provided that the recipient co-finances the project. Support is aimed at building new storage facilities with a capacity of at least 3,000 tonnes.

Special conditions apply for frontline regions, where the state can cover up to 50% of construction costs. These conditions apply to enterprises registered and operating in areas affected by or exposed to ongoing hostilities, or on temporarily occupied territories, and that own or use land, at least 80% of which is located on such territories.

Projects must create new permanent jobs, with at least 12 positions for storage facilities of 3–6,000 tonnes and at least 16 positions for facilities exceeding 6,000 tonnes. Construction projects are expected to be completed within 6 to 18 months from the date grant funds are received.

The government expects that the grant program will strengthen modern storage capacities, reduce post-harvest losses, stabilize seasonal price fluctuations, and support regional processing infrastructure.

The program amends previous Cabinet resolutions on business grants, including the Resolution governing the use of state funds for business development.

Source: me.gov.ua