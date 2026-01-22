Early-year citrus retail campaign launched in Spain

SanLucar has launched a new citrus-focused retail campaign at the start of 2026, aimed at the early-season marketing period following the year-end holidays. The initiative is centred on citrus fruit and is being rolled out across key retail markets.

According to the company, the period after the New Year traditionally sees citrus placed more prominently in stores. SanLucar sources oranges, mandarins, grapefruit, blood oranges, and lemons from its own production base to supply this program.

© SanLucar Fruit (Spain)

Monica Palmieri, marketing director at SanLucar, said that consumer behaviour at the beginning of the year tends to favour fresh produce and that citrus plays a role in early-season retail planning. She noted that the campaign is intended to support retailers during this period.

To support implementation at the store level, the company is providing point-of-sale materials such as signage, displays, and shelf communication. A digital component is also included to align in-store activity with online visibility.

The campaign is being positioned as a seasonal retail program linked to citrus availability and consumption patterns at the start of the year. SanLucar stated that the approach reflects current consumer preferences and is designed to fit within existing retail structures.

Armin Rehberg, chief executive officer of SanLucar, said the campaign was developed with an international retail audience in mind and is intended to be straightforward to apply across markets.

For more information:

Jennifer Heer

SanLucar

Tel. + 34 96 142 40 40

Email: [email protected]

www.sanlucar.com