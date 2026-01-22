Frigotec GmbH announces new partnership under the name FrigoGeo

© Frigotec GmbH
Frigotec GmbH has announced a new partnership in Georgia under the name "FrigoGEO — Refrigeration Technologies". "Together with our partner Giorgi Naskidashvili, we have turned a new page in Georgia: With FrigoGeo, we are combining our strengths to offer high-quality refrigeration and process engineering solutions directly on site," says Frigotec GmbH.
"FrigoGeo combines the experience, quality, and innovative strength of Frigotec GmbH with local market knowledge and proximity to customers. This results in tailor-made solutions that are not only technically impressive but also create long-term added value. For us, this partnership is more than just a new market—it is a clear commitment to sustainable growth, trust, and long-term cooperation," the statement continues.
Visit the company at Fruit Logistica: Hub 27 | C-35
http://www.frigotec.de/