Almeria's tomato and pepper exports decreased in September and October

At the end of last season, exports of Andalusian greenhouse vegetables, especially tomatoes, declined, according to the data released by the Price Observatory of the Andalusian Regional Government. The report shows an uneven development, influenced by production and health factors that marked the beginning of the season.

Tomato experienced the largest decline. In September and October, exports dropped by 9% in volume and 14% in value compared to the previous year. Shipments to the European Union decreased from just over 23,000 tons to about 20,000 tons. Conversely, sales to non-EU destinations increased by nearly 35%, rising from 775 to 1,035 tons. In terms of revenue, the total value fell from 51 million euros to 43 million euros, despite a 17% increase outside the EU market.

The balance for peppers is also negative, although the impact there is less severe. The sector was severely affected by the T. parvispinus pest, forcing many growers to cull their crops, thereby lowering overall production. In the first two months of the season, sales volume fell by 2% and revenue by 10%. In the European market, sales declined from 46,500 to 45,000 tons, while exports to third countries increased by 19%. Sales in the EU have fallen from almost 89 million euros to 78.9 million euros. In contrast, the value outside the EU increased by 15%.

Other greenhouse vegetables exhibit varied results. Zucchini experienced the worst decline, with a 7% decrease in volume and up to 40% reduction in value, continuing last season's difficulties caused by virus problems. Cucumber shipments rose slightly by 1%, but their value fell by 6%. Meanwhile, aubergine saw a 2% increase in volume alongside a 3% drop in turnover. The green bean stands out as the top performer, with a 5% rise in volume and a 24% growth in value within the European market.

Overall, the figures show that the season's start has been marked by phytosanitary pressures and uneven market dynamics, with some of Almeria's key crops showing greater dynamism outside the EU.

