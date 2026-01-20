UK banana prices led by Colombia up 27%

UK wholesale banana prices strengthened this week across several origins, with gains recorded in the Dollar zone and the ACP group, according to the latest DEFRA market data.

Bananas from Colombia showed the strongest movement. The average price rose to £1.00 per kg from £0.78 the previous week, an increase of £0.22, equivalent to 27 per cent. Prices ranged between £0.88 at the lower end of the usual range and £1.06 at the upper end.

Costa Rica prices remained unchanged week on week. The average stood at £0.91 per kg, the same as the previous week, with a usual range of £0.86 to £0.97. The weekly change was £0.00, or 0 per cent.

Honduran bananas recorded firmer pricing. The average increased to £0.88 per kg from £0.82 last week, a rise of £0.06, representing a 7 per cent increase. Prices were reported at a flat usual range of £0.88 to £0.88.

Guatemalan bananas also edged higher. The average price reached £0.98 per kg compared with £0.97 the week before, an increase of £0.01 or 1 per cent. The usual price range was £0.90 to £1.04.

At the aggregate level, bananas from all ACP origins averaged £0.95 per kg, up from £0.85 the previous week. This increase of £0.10 represents an 11 per cent weekly rise. The same figures were recorded for all origins combined, with the overall average also standing at £0.95 per kg, compared with £0.85 last week, up £0.10 or 11 per cent.

