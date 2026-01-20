Juan Carlos Gutierrez Ruiz is the new breeder for southern strawberry varieties

Consorzio Italiano Vivaisti (CIV) strengthens its Research & Development department as Juan Carlos Gutierrez Ruiz becomes the new breeder for strawberry varieties destined for the southern markets.

He became part of the team in August 2025 as a strawberry technician at the strategic hub in Huelva and has now taken on a key function. In this new role, he will lead the next-generation varietal development for varieties from the south, supervising agronomic trials and providing elite technical support to growers active in the main Mediterranean areas.

© CIV - CONSORZIO ITALIANO VIVAISTI Soc. Cons.

Federico Stanzani, General Manager of CIV, commented that: "The promotion of Juan Carlos is a key pillar of our expansion strategy. His profound technical expertise, combined with a thorough knowledge of the dynamics of the region, will allow us to further refine our varietal improvement programme. Our goal is clear: to offer growers state-of-the-art production solutions that guarantee profitability and excellent quality standards".

This appointment reflects CIV's desire to accelerate genetic innovation, focusing on varieties that combine environmental sustainability, climatic resilience, and superior organoleptic quality, thereby meeting the challenges of an increasingly demanding global market.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comFederico Stanzani, General Manager at CIV

For his part, Juan Carlos Gutierrez Ruiz has said that: "Taking on this position is both an honor and an exciting challenge for me. My goal is to create new strawberry varieties that become benchmarks in the sector and provide real support to growers. We will work to consolidate CIV's leadership as a strategic partner for fruit innovation in Southern Europe and other regions."

With this move, CIV reaffirms the central role of the Huelva site as an experimentation hub. In addition to Juan Carlos' experience and professionalism, "the company proudly underlines its long-standing and fruitful collaboration with the renowned consultants Tirado & Vargas. This synergy further enriches CIV's professional outlook and testifies to the company's constant and long-term commitment to innovation and agronomic excellence in the strawberry sector."

