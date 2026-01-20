Emiel Maas hands over Normec Maas Goodacre directorship to Andy van der Meer

After decades in the fresh produce sector, the last five years of which as director of Normec Maas Goodacre, Emiel Maas has decided to step down. The baton will be passed to Andy van der Meer, who has worked his way up within the company and has taken up his new role as managing director of Normec Maas Goodacre as of 1 January.

"I am confident that Andy can continue the growth of the company in the coming years," says Emiel. Andy is proud of this confidence: "Personally, I find it special to succeed someone who founded and successfully led and expanded a company for 23 years. This is a major challenge, but together with the existing team, I look to the future with confidence."

© Jannick Flach | FreshPlaza.com

Emiel Maas and Andy van der Meer at the past Fruit Attraction

From the boot to the Normec Group

Thirty-five years ago, Emiel entered the fresh produce sector. "I look back on a fantastic adventure," he explains. "It all started out of a car boot and eventually led to a respected company in quality inspection. In 2003, I set out on my own, and in 2021, we became part of the Normec Group. Today, we are the number two in fresh produce inspections, with a strong organisation that is well prepared for the future. I am proud of that, together with everyone with whom we have achieved this."

As for the reason for his decision, Emiel is clear. "Very simple. I am 62 and have decided that I want to slow down and make room for other things. Not because I no longer enjoy the work, but because there is so much more besides work, such as time with children and grandchildren. I already indicated in mid-2024 that I would step down at the end of 2025, so there was ample time for a proper handover. That time was also used to prepare the new generation to take over."

"For myself, I will now first take the time to recover and then calmly see what comes my way. The fresh produce sector is a wonderful industry in which developments like mine are possible. From starting on the market to ending up as a director of an organisation. It has been a great journey, for which I am grateful. Not only for what we have achieved as a company, but also for the many people we have helped along the way."

Smooth transition

Andy's story once again shows that such development is possible within the fresh produce sector. "I have been with the company for more than 13.5 years and have built my career here, from inspector to team leader, then operations manager, and now director," Andy says. "As a result, I know all facets of the business from A to Z."

"When I started in mid-2012, it was still a relatively small team," he continues. "We now operate with around 45 people. During my career, I have worked closely with Emiel, from whom I learned many of the intricacies of the business. That prepared me well to take this step. We also used the entire period after he announced his intention to step down to rotate responsibilities, take ownership of tasks, and learn what the role entails. As a result, the transition has been very smooth."

Emiel, in any case, leaves the company with confidence. "Andy has been with the organisation for more than 13 years and has developed into a strong leader with significant potential and ambition. He has the right skills and is supported by an experienced management team, with strong operational managers and a solid back office. In addition, there is ample support from Normec. That gives me great confidence that the company is in good hands and will continue on its path successfully."

Boarding a moving train

Andy, therefore, makes it clear that there is no such thing as a quiet start. "We have boarded a moving train and are constantly looking ahead. In the coming period, we will primarily build on the foundation that has been laid. Our core business, independent quality control of imported fruit and vegetables, will remain central. In addition, we will remain active in fresh produce training, with a new training location in Ridderkerk that has also been in operation since 1 January."

"A key focus for 2026 will be on digital services, such as e-learning to support training and data analysis of reports," Andy concludes. "With this, we aim to expand our portfolio and strengthen our existing services. Moreover, our existing customer base will always remain a priority. We have long-standing relationships with many customers and want to maintain these over the long term. At the same time, we are ambitious in the areas of training and digital services, with plans to further expand activities abroad, particularly in the field of training in Belgium."

For more information:

Normec Maas Goodacre

Hofhoek 20

3176 PD Poortugaal

+31 180 531 200

[email protected]

www.normecgroup.com/nl-nl/companies/normecmaasgoodacre/