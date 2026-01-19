Maltese hailstorm damages vegetable crops in Rabat and Dingli

Farmers in Rabat and Dingli reported widespread crop damage following a sudden hailstorm that hit the area overnight on Saturday. Fields were affected by hail strong enough to destroy marketable produce, leading to losses estimated in the tens of thousands of euros, equivalent to several tens of thousands of U.S. dollars.

Malcolm Borg, president of the Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, said the way the storm developed was "one of the worst natural occurrences" for crops. "When hailstones fall at that speed, they puncture the crops, especially the leafy ones, like cabbages, rendering them unfit to be sold," he told Times of Malta.

According to Borg, the hailstorm was unusually prolonged and damaged entire fields or sections of them. Some growers are facing a total loss, depending on crop type and exposure. Residents in Rabat and surrounding areas woke up to streets, squares, and agricultural land covered in ice following heavy overnight hail.

In nearby Mtarfa, parked vehicles were reportedly buried in hailstones up to tyre height, requiring residents to clear ice manually. While the conditions drew attention from the public, growers assessed damage to crops following months of field work.

Borg said that fields are usually in peak production at this time of year, supplying staple vegetables such as carrots, marrows, strawberries, cabbage, cauliflowers, and potatoes. Leafy crops sustained the most damage due to direct impact from hail. Growers are now sorting through affected produce to determine what can still be marketed. Unsellable volumes will be discarded, and replanting will be required where possible.

Damage estimates currently stand at tens of thousands of euros, a financial impact that is compounded by the fact that agricultural land in Malta is not insured. This limits growers' ability to recover losses linked to extreme weather events.

Weather conditions were expected to stabilise temporarily before deteriorating again at the start of the coming week. Forecasts indicate the return of unsettled conditions, with gale-force winds reaching up to Force 8 expected between Monday and Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo acknowledged the situation in a public statement and encouraged affected growers to contact Agriconnect Offices. "I know firsthand what it means to work a field, care for it every day, and rely on it for your livelihood and that of your family."

The hailstorm adds to ongoing weather-related challenges for Maltese growers as winter and early spring production remains exposed to extreme conditions.

Source: Times of Malta