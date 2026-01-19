Indian cold storage project launched to support Kashmir fruit sector

A new cold storage project aimed at supporting fruit growers and traders in Jammu and Kashmir was launched this week at IGC Lassipora in the SICOP Complex. The foundation stone for the Al Hayaat Cold Storage Facility was laid by the Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi.

According to the organisers, the cold store will have a large storage capacity and is intended to serve fruit growers and traders from the Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag districts. The facility is designed to strengthen post-harvest handling and storage options for the regional fruit sector, which relies heavily on cold chain infrastructure to manage quality and marketing windows.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Andrabi said that controlled atmosphere cold stores play an important role in supporting the fruit industry. She referred to ongoing initiatives by local entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the horticulture sector, supported by central government schemes, to improve agricultural infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

"During the past many years, we have seen a horticultural boost in the whole of Jammu & Kashmir, as the Central government schemes have facilitated agriculturists with the latest scientific interventions in boosting high-density cultivations and providing financial support for upgrading the horticulture sector in Jammu & Kashmir," said Dr Andrabi. She added, "New fruits which were once alien to us are now being cultivated successfully here after benefitting from the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for holistic agricultural development in the Union Territory."

Dr Andrabi also highlighted the role of local youth in driving investment in horticultural infrastructure. She said the growth of agro-entrepreneurship is contributing to changes in the horticulture landscape and increasing private participation in facilities that support growers and traders.

The visit to Lassipora formed part of a broader programme, during which Dr Andrabi was accompanied by BJP leaders, including Arshad Bhat and Rafiq Ahmad Wani. Later the same day, she visited Dargah Hazratbal to review arrangements linked to Shab-e-Ma'eraj.

Responding to questions on opposition to the verification of Imams and mosques in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Andrabi said the process should not be politicised. She stated that the verification exercise is intended to safeguard religious institutions and does not carry any other agenda. "It is a routine government exercise, and it is in favour of all," she said.

The development of additional cold storage capacity is expected to support fruit handling and storage across multiple districts in the Kashmir Valley, where horticulture remains a key agricultural activity.

Source: Brighter Kashmir