"Innovation happens in the field—that's the key"

Quality, regionality, diversity, and reliability—these are just some of the requirements that BEHR AG meets every day. The fourth- and fifth-generation family business is active in vegetable cultivation, trade, and logistics. It relies on its efficient producer structure and the innovative strength and future orientation of all those involved.

This year, BEHR AG will once again be presenting itself to visitors at the joint stand of the producer organization Mecklenburger Ernte GmbH. "A lot is happening behind the scenes, especially in the area of technology. We look forward to presenting our 2026 projects to our guests in Berlin in personal conversations," says Christine Behr, Chief Sales Officer at BEHR AG.

BEHR AG, as the contract marketer for the producer organization Mecklenburger Ernte GmbH, is backed by its own BEHR production facilities and a powerful community of producers. They are located in Lower Saxony, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein, Brandenburg, and the Spanish region of Murcia. BEHR AG is responsible for quantity planning and control. Which products are grown by whom is closely coordinated between the producers and BEHR AG. Customer preferences in terms of regionality, product range, and quantities are decisive factors in this process. Care is taken to ensure that each grower cultivates as large a quantity of their products as possible and that the farms do not undercut each other with their crops. If a company takes on the cultivation of a contract product, BEHR AG also assumes part of the financial cultivation risk.

For producers, this approach minimizes production risks, promotes specialization, enables the use of state-of-the-art high-performance equipment, and offers security and prospects for the farms. This has given rise to a committed younger generation that is courageously expanding production and driving forward consistent mechanization. Over the last ten years, the farms have quadrupled their cultivation area. Today, they cover a total of around 6,500 hectares of outdoor vegetables – and the trend is rising.

© BEHR AG/Thorsten Scherz

BEHR AG is backed by a powerful community of producers.

Improving quality, reducing costs

Producers also benefit from the community in the area of development. The joint internal consulting firm AMG Agrarmanagement supports the cultivation of new crops and innovative cultivation methods in conventional and organic farming. In addition, BEHR AG has a team of technical developers who are driving forward mechanization and automation based on state-of-the-art technologies, including AI, in both Germany and Spain. Among other things, the aim is to significantly reduce seasonal working hours in many crops over the next three years, minimize risks, ensure delivery capability, improve quality, and reduce costs.

The close cooperation between all parties involved is paying off. "Vegetable cultivation requires individual freedom and cannot be centrally controlled. However, the result must be 'the best', and best practice is mandatory. Vegetable cultivation is not a corporation, but the businesses must be 'corporate'—with clear structures. This can only be achieved by people who are farmers and can think like farmers. The innovations take place in the field, that is, the core," says Rudolf Behr, CEO of BEHR AG.

The diverse product portfolio of BEHR AG and its efficient community of producers currently comprises over 60 different crops. "Production and marketing work hand in hand at our company," reports Christine Behr. She is one of five siblings and part of the fifth generation. "We have always grown with our customers. Our structures enable us to respond reliably to agreements and desired increases in volume. The close coordination between marketing and cultivation is one of our clear strengths," says Christine Behr, referring to the established structures and close cooperation that give producers planning security and thus a future and make BEHR AG a reliable strategic partner for its customers. "Visit us at Fruit Logistica at our usual location at the Mecklenburger Ernte joint stand. We look forward to talking to you in person to define joint plans and goals for the 2026 season."

