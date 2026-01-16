South Koreans consume 3.93g sugar daily from apples

Apples accounted for the largest share of daily sugar intake in South Korea, exceeding carbonated beverages, according to data released earlier in January by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The agency reported that South Koreans consume an average of 3.93g of sugar per day from apples, representing 6.9 per cent of total daily sugar intake. By comparison, sugar intake from carbonated beverages averaged 3.55g per day, equal to 6.2 per cent of total intake. Milk followed with an average daily sugar intake of 3.4g, accounting for 5.9 per cent.

The findings are based on a nutrition survey conducted in 2024 among 6,802 South Korean nationals aged one year and older. The survey forms part of the agency's annual assessment of dietary intake and consumption patterns across the population.

Source: The Straits Times