Georgian vegetable imports up 26% in 2025

Vegetable imports to Georgia increased by 26% in January to November 2025, according to data from the National Statistics Office. During the first 11 months of the year, the country imported vegetables with a total value of US$77.979 million, compared with US$61.751 million in the same period in 2024.

Turkey remained Georgia's main supplier, accounting for 52.6% of total vegetable imports during the reporting period. Imports from Turkey reached a value of US$41.053 million from January to November 2025. Other key supplying countries included Uzbekistan, from which Georgia imported vegetables worth US$10.339 million, followed by Azerbaijan at US$5.899 million, Iran at US$4.967 million, and China at US$4.693 million.

Imported volumes were spread across a wide range of products, with tomatoes, onions, and dried legumes representing the largest shares of total import value. Tomato imports reached US$17.037 million over the 11-month period, while imports of onions, leeks, and garlic combined amounted to US$16.071 million. Dried legumes accounted for US$12.322 million.

Other vegetable categories also contributed to overall import growth. Imports of cucumbers were valued at US$8.478 million, while potatoes reached US$4.410 million. Carrots, turnips, and beets accounted for US$2.271 million, and lettuce and chicory reached US$1.734 million. Imports of cabbage, kohlrabi, and broccoli together amounted to US$1.614 million, while frozen vegetables accounted for US$1.366 million. All remaining vegetable categories combined represented an additional US$11.571 million in import value.

The data indicate that Georgia's vegetable import structure remains highly concentrated among a small number of supplying countries, with neighbouring and regional producers playing a dominant role. At the same time, demand remains diversified across fresh, processed, and dried vegetable categories, reflecting year-round supply requirements and seasonal limitations in domestic production.

Source: Commersant