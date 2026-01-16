MoNo Clipper in action at Van Dijck Groenteproducties

The MoNo Clipper has been in operation for more than four months at Van Dijck Groenteproducties, located in the village of America. The machine is integrated into a packaging line with an infeed consisting of a crate tipper and picking table, while a round multihead weigher is positioned above the MoNo Clipper. On the outfeed side, a discharge conveyor feeds the bags onto a turntable, after which the packaged products are manually packed into boxes or crates. The system is used for the packaging of Brussels sprouts.

Results

The MoNo Clipper has currently produced approximately 600,000 bags. The machine operates at an average speed of about 20 cycles per minute, allowing one person at the turntable to process the bags. The machine can comfortably operate at speeds of up to 30 bags per minute.

The quality of the bag seal is striking: once cooled, it is exceptionally strong. To allow sufficient cooling time, it is recommended to minimize the drop height after the MoNo Clipper and to install a discharge conveyor with a sufficiently low speed. A transport time of approximately 10 seconds enables the bag to cool properly. In addition, the MoNo Clipper initiates cooling immediately after sealing to achieve initial seal strength. At Van Dijck, fully white labels printed directly by the MoNo Clipper using a CAB print module are applied; these labels serve as the sealing element and are therefore essential to the packaging process.

Circularity

Bags produced with the MoNo Clipper are made entirely from a single (mono) material: both the net and the label are manufactured from PE. In contrast, conventional Clipper solutions combine multiple materials, typically a PE net with a metal clip and a paper label. Because MoNo Clipper packaging consists of a single material, the bag is fully recyclable.

