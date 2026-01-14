New Covent Garden Market opens buyers’ walk in Block B

Fifteen traditional wholesalers at New Covent Garden Market moved into a newly opened Buyers' Walk on January 12, marking another stage in the ongoing redevelopment of the UK's largest horticultural wholesale market. The move brings traders together within the wholesale section of Block B, which now forms part of a market that is around four-fifths complete.

The redeveloped wholesale section of Block B measures 205 metres in length and 64 metres in width. The 60 trading units have roof heights of 14.5 metres, while the Buyers' Walk running along the central aisle is 6.5 metres wide, providing a continuous line of sight along the length of the block.

Lighting levels across the completed block reach 550 lux, nearly double those of the former Blocks C and D that have now been vacated. Fire safety systems include sprinklers throughout the area, while checker plates have been installed on walls and corners to limit impact damage. Flooring incorporates gulleys for wastewater management and is designed with an estimated lifespan of 15 years.

According to Tony O'Reilly, project director at the Covent Garden Market Authority, the design aims to improve operational conditions for both traders and buyers. He said the new layout provides improved visibility, multiple access points, and brighter working conditions along the full length of the trading floor. He noted that while the Buyers' Walk is slightly narrower than its predecessor, the deeper units and enhanced lighting alter the overall trading environment.

Each trading unit has been configured individually by its occupier. Fit-outs vary and include mezzanine levels for storage and offices, false ceilings, roof-high racking, and temperature-controlled environments, allowing traders to adapt their space to the requirements of their products and customer bases.

The redevelopment of Block B has been delivered to a BREEAM "Very Good" standard, with sustainability and safety considerations integrated into the design. Resin flooring has been installed to support cleaning and maintenance over time.

O'Reilly acknowledged the closure of the former wholesale blocks after five decades of use, saying the redevelopment is intended to support traders as market conditions continue to evolve.

Block B now accommodates a range of wholesale and specialist food businesses. These include Premier Foods Wholesale across several units, as well as Bevington Salads, P&I Fruits and Side Salads, S Thorogood & Sons, The French Garden, The London Herb Company, Supreme Salads, Neil Brown Herbs, European Speciality Foods, Covent Garden Supply, CSR & Sons, EA Williams, and La Sovrana. At the narrower end of the central aisle, units are occupied by non-traditional wholesale operators, including Yes Chef, Field to Fork, Fine Food Specialist, All Greens, and Bar Fruit Supplies.

For more information:

New Covent Garden

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7720 2211

Email: [email protected]

www.newcoventgardenmarket.com