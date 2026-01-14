Grupo Mas and Maskom join forces in southern Spain

Grupo Mas, a food distribution company operating in Andalusia and Extremadura, has partnered with the Malaga-based family business Maskom supermarkets. Together, they are creating a major distribution group fully owned by Andalusian capital.

The resulting group is strengthening its role as an economic and social leader in southern Spain, with a combined turnover nearing 900 million euros, over 250 supermarkets, and more than 5,600 employees. Maskom contributes a robust network of 54 stores, a turnover of 143 million euros, and a team of nearly 1,000 staff members. These are integrated into Grupo Mas, which, operating under three brands- Supermercados Mas, MAS&Go, and Cash Fresh, ended the 2025 fiscal year with a turnover of 740 million euros, over 200 stores, and a workforce of 4,600 employees.

© Grupo Mas

Jerónimo Martín, CEO of Grupo Mas, stated: "Partnering with Maskom allows us to grow both in size and in values. Our goal is to become the leading supermarket in southern Spain, supporting local brands, fresh produce, and creating stable, high-quality jobs to build a sustainable, long-term project."

"Both companies share a respect for fresh produce and a strong commitment to the region. This alignment will enable us to collaborate more effectively and continue providing the highest quality, variety, and service," stated Sergio Cuberos, founder and general manager of Maskom.

This is a strategic move to establish the new group as a leader in Malaga province, reaching 75 supermarkets and nearly 1,500 professionals. Grupo Mas operates 21 stores under the Supermercados Mas, MAS&Go, and Cash Fresh brands, while Maskom operates 54 supermarkets. Additionally, the new group's strategic plan includes a robust expansion along the Malaga coast, in the capital, and across the province's interior, contributing to the area's significant growth and vitality. Malaga and its province are a key growth hub for Andalusia, and this alliance will help maximize this opportunity.

Both companies create over 5,600 jobs across Andalusia and Extremadura, including more than 1,500 in Malaga province. They are also dedicated to supporting Andalusian suppliers. This partnership will enhance the supplier network, especially those from Malaga, offering customers a broader selection of fresh, seasonal, local, and kilometer 0 products.

The merger of the two companies and the planned regional growth strategy will also include a short-term investment in a new, state-of-the-art logistics facility to ensure product quality and freshness, along with more sustainable and efficient transportation.

For more information:

Grupo Mas

www.somosgrupomas.com