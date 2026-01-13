India moves GI banana toward export markets

Two geographically indicated crops from Mysuru district, Nanjangud Rasabale banana and Mysuru veelyadele betel leaves, have seen declining cultivation due to disease incidence and marketing constraints. Authorities report that export preparation for both products is progressing with the involvement of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the state horticulture department.

According to BN Gnanesh, senior scientist and head of genetics and plant breeding at ICAR–JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Suttur, farmers reduced plantings of Nanjangud Rasabale over time as disease pressure and limited market access affected returns. "Now, with the collaboration of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Bengaluru, and horticulture department, the export of Rasabale is set to begin soon. Many farmers have come forward to participate in this initiative," he said.

Gnanesh added that export requirements emphasize post-harvest handling. "Quality and packaging are two crucial aspects that must be addressed during export. This opportunity will help growers obtain premium prices, which in turn will encourage the expansion of cultivation," he said.

As part of the preparation process, a one-day workshop titled 'Scientific Cultivation Practices, Marketing Facilities, and Export Opportunities of Traditional Crops with Geographical Indication' was organized jointly with APEDA Bengaluru and the horticulture department to provide technical and market-related guidance to producers.

U Dharmarao, APEDA regional assistant managing director, said the agency's focus is to facilitate access to international markets for agricultural products with geographical indication status. He stated that APEDA would provide ongoing guidance to producers to support market entry for traditionally recognized crops.

During a session in Belagavi, the horticulture minister SS Mallikarjun provided cultivation data for Nanjangud Rasabale in response to a question from local MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan. He said that between 2020 and the 2022–23 season, the crop was grown on about 35 hectares in Nanjangud taluk. He also noted that 340 farmers received training in Nanjangud Rasabale cultivation during the past two years.

Authorities indicated that export-linked market access is intended to address long-standing marketing constraints for both GI products while aligning production with defined quality and handling requirements.

