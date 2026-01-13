Spain highlights pressure on European potato market from imports

The current situation in the European potato sector points to the need for measures aimed at improving market balance for producers and other stakeholders. According to the specialised website patatadesiembra.es, Spanish and European growers continue to face competition linked to import flows and regulatory differences within the European Union framework.

Market conditions are influenced by factors including supply saturation, sustained import pressure, and differences in regulatory treatment. These elements affect the commercial position of potatoes produced within Europe, which are subject to standards on production and food safety.

The 2025 European growing season has been marked by low price levels and the build-up of stocks in northern producing countries such as Germany, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. An expansion in planted area, combined with limited use of long-term and adaptable supply contracts, has added uncertainty for producers, who are competing in a market with declining price levels.

At a broader level, high European output has contributed to downward pressure on prices, reducing the incentive for buyers to commit to long-term sourcing from local producers. According to industry sources cited by patatadesiembra.es, this situation is reinforced by continued imports from outside the EU and by differences in regulatory obligations, further affecting the commercial outlook for European potatoes.

In Spain, these trends are also visible at the national level. Domestic producers are facing the combined effect of weather-related challenges, lower consumption levels, and competitive pressure from imports. Some Spanish companies have invested in technology and packaging to improve market positioning, but imported potatoes continue to enter the market at lower price points, limiting the impact of these investments.

The situation also affects the longer-term structure of the sector. Market uncertainty reduces interest in entering potato production, creating additional pressure on generational continuity within farming operations.

Import volumes from non-EU countries play a role in current supply dynamics. Potatoes arriving from Egypt, Israel, and Morocco are reported to enter the European market at lower prices. According to the source, these volumes can displace domestic production, with some local crops remaining unharvested due to limited market opportunities.

Alongside price effects, the issue of regulatory alignment is also noted. Non-EU producers are not subject to the same regulatory and food safety requirements applied within the European Union, which shapes the competitive environment for European potato growers.

Source: revistacampo.es / Argenpapa