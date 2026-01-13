Intertropic announces its new CEO

Intertropic, the Spanish Avocado and Mango Inter-branch Organization, has announced that Antonio Carpintero has been appointed as its new general manager, a decision unanimously approved by the board of directors.

© Intertropic

This appointment comes at a key moment for the organization, which is in a consolidation phase and faces strategic challenges, including promoting and increasing the value of its products and strengthening the avocado and mango sector structure in Spain.

Antonio Carpintero brings extensive experience in general management, strategic planning, and complex project development, characterized by a results-driven approach, consensus-building, and tangible sector impact. His addition aims to strengthen Intertropic with a solid, professional, sector-aware executive team closely aligned with the interests of producers and marketers.

The presidency and the board of directors emphasize the importance of this appointment for the organization's next phase, underscoring the need for coordinated, efficient, and practical management to enhance the organization's representation and maximize the value of its initiatives.

The new general manager expressed his commitment to Intertropic and the sector as a whole, taking on this role with enthusiasm, a passion for service, and a strong desire to work closely with the board of directors to ensure the organization continues to grow and make a positive, tangible impact.

This appointment further strengthens Intertropic's management and marks a strong move toward its goal of establishing itself as a leading player in the defense, promotion, and development of the avocado and mango sectors in Spain.

For more information:

José Manuel Moreno

Intertropic

Tel: +34 662929556

Email: [email protected]