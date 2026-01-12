Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Azerbaijan cuts spending on fruit and vegetable imports from Turkey by nearly 10%

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported fruits and vegetables from Turkey worth $21.057 million, down 9.7% compared with 2024, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly via Report.

In December alone, Turkey exported $1.798 million worth of fruits and vegetables to Azerbaijan, a 1.8% increase year-on-year.

For Turkey overall, total exports of fruits and vegetables fell 5.1% in 2025 to $2.587 billion, with December exports down 2.5% to $241 million.

The largest importers of Turkish fruit and vegetable products were the United States with $359 million (down $16.2% YoY), Germany with $350 million (down 6.6% YoY), and the United Kingdom with $178 million (down 1.1% YoY).

Source: report.az

