Poland sees carrot prices start to rise amid low base and strong supply

Carrot prices in Poland began increasing in early December, and the upward trend continues, although from a very low starting point. By the end of last year, the average wholesale price rose about 6% over the month, offering a modest but positive development for local producers. The Polish Statistical Office (GUS) recently revised the 2025 harvest estimate upward: actual production reached 611,300 tonnes, up from the October forecast of 599,000 tonnes. Earlier summer projections had estimated 627,000 tonnes. Despite this, output exceeded last year's volume by roughly 52,000 tonnes, or 9.3%. Graphs indicate that the 2025 crop only surpasses the results of the past two years.

Compared with early autumn expectations, supply was slightly higher, yet prices managed to strengthen moderately. Washed and bagged carrots were sold in early January at 0.80–1.00 PLN/kg (€0.19-0.24) on the Polish wholesale markets. While above the 2021 year-end level, this remains below the five- and ten-year averages.

Higher domestic prices are restrained by relatively cheap imports from the Netherlands, which enter the market at 1.00–1.30 PLN/kg (€0.24-0.31) and are likely not of top quality. Dutch producer prices are extremely low: 0.10–0.11 EUR/kg on local exchanges, compared to around 0.13 EUR/kg earlier in the month. Comparisons across Western Europe show large differences: Italy and Belgium report 0.80–0.90 EUR/kg, Germany and France 0.65–0.70 EUR/kg, and even Ukraine is higher at 2.20 PLN/kg (€0.50).

Overall, both Polish and Dutch carrots appear undervalued. Low prices limit larger-scale imports while providing a favorable starting point for exports. If winter remains cold and supply tightens, Polish carrot prices are likely to continue strengthening in early 2026.

