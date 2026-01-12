Ukraine’s fruit and vegetable prices set to rise monthly in 2026

Fruit and vegetable prices in Ukraine are expected to rise monthly in 2026, mainly due to seasonal factors. According to researchers, vegetable prices may rise by up to 10% over the year, while fruit prices could increase by as much as 15%.

Agricultural analyst Inna Salo explains that price formation in the fruit and vegetable sector is strongly influenced by supply volumes, storage and transportation costs, higher electricity tariffs for industrial producers, and rising fuel prices. These factors will play a decisive role in the cold season, when storage costs are at their highest.

Market analyst Maksym Hopka adds that price dynamics in 2026 will also be shaped by declining domestic stocks and a growing share of imported products. This trend is expected to become more noticeable from February, as local supplies decrease and reliance on imports increases.

At the same time, the market saw a temporary price decline at the end of 2025. According to data from Minfin, prices for key vegetables in the borscht basket fell from October levels: beetroot dropped by 9%, carrots by 12.1%, white cabbage by 13.3%, onions by 9.5%, and potatoes by 1.3%. This decline was driven by increased supply following the harvest.

Fruit prices also eased in December. Apple prices fell by 13.7% compared with October, oranges by 17.8%, mandarins by 9.6%, and lemons by 24.1%. Banana prices remained largely unchanged.

Despite this short-term relief, the overall trend in 2026 is expected to remain upward. The slowest price growth is forecast for onions, beetroot, and potatoes due to relatively high availability.

Source: 24tv.ua