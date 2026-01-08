Georgian pineapple import value rises 13.5%

During the first 11 months of the previous year, Georgia imported pineapples with a total value of US$1.5 million and a combined volume of 1,410 tons. This represented a 13.5% increase in import value compared with the same period of the previous year, while the imported volume declined by 1.2%.

The figures indicate that although Georgia imported slightly fewer pineapples by volume, total expenditure increased. This suggests higher unit prices or changes in supply conditions. Pineapples remain a regularly imported fruit, with Georgia continuing to rely on external suppliers.

Turkey was the dominant supplier during the period. Imports from Turkey amounted to 1,244 tons, with a total value of US$1.2 million, making it by far the largest source of pineapples for the Georgian market.

Additional volumes were supplied by several other countries. Imports from the Netherlands totalled 154.4 tons, valued at US$264,400. Armenia supplied 11.4 tons worth US$11,900, while imports from Germany were limited to 300 kilograms with a value of US$3,500.

Although these secondary suppliers accounted for only a small share of total imports compared with Turkey, they illustrate the range of sourcing origins used by Georgia for pineapple imports.

