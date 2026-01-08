Mazandaran, Iran, exports over 25,000 tons of kiwifruit

Mazandaran province in Iran has exported a range of horticultural products to international markets during the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21, 2025. According to Asadollah Teymouri Yansari, Head of the Agricultural Jihad Organization of Mazandaran province, shipments have been directed to destinations including India, the Eurasian region, and Persian Gulf littoral states.

Focusing on kiwifruit, Yansari stated that more than 25,000 tons have been exported from Mazandaran to foreign markets since the start of the current year. Kiwifruit remains one of the province's main export products.

Citrus exports have also continued. Yansari reported that more than 10,000 tons of tangerines and over 24,000 tons of oranges have been shipped from Mazandaran province to international markets during the same period.

According to Yansari, Eurasian countries and Persian Gulf littoral states remain the primary destinations for exports of both kiwifruit and citrus from the province.

Source: Mehr News