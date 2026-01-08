South African cherry output reaches record 3,006 tons

Cherries featured prominently in South African retail during the December 2025 holiday period, reflecting increased domestic availability during the local season. Supply levels and pricing supported wider distribution, and cherries are expected to appear more frequently in the market during future seasons as production continues to expand.

Cherry plantings in South Africa have increased steadily in response to domestic and international demand. According to Hortgro data, the planted area rose from 185 hectares in 2012 to 819 hectares by 2024. This expansion has translated into higher output over time.

In 2025, South Africa's cherry production reached a record volume of 3,006 tons. Of this total, around 58% was exported, 28% was sold on the domestic market, and the remaining share was directed to processing. The United Kingdom accounted for the largest export destination, receiving approximately 60% of shipments. The European Union followed with 18%, while the Middle East accounted for 12%.

With production increasing, cherries are appearing more frequently in export discussions as the industry considers diversification beyond existing destinations. China has been mentioned among potential future markets as exporters review options for absorbing higher volumes.

At the same time, domestic availability is expected to remain sufficient during the local season. Consumption trends within South Africa indicate continued interest in cherries, as reflected in seasonal market activity and consumer engagement during the December period.

