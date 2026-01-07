New fresh-cut fruit joint venture launches in France

Omer-Decugis & Cie and PrepWorld have announced the creation of a joint venture, PrepWorld France, focused on the fresh-cut fruit segment in France and selected European markets. The agreement was confirmed on 7 January 2026.

PrepWorld France will be established on Omer-Decugis & Cie's future logistics platform at the Port of Dunkirk. The joint venture will be jointly financed and equally owned by both parties. Operations are expected to integrate procurement, ripening, processing, and distribution activities within a single site.

The French fresh-cut fruit market is estimated at around €200 million and has recorded steady growth in recent years. France has a population of more than 68 million, with average annual whole fresh fruit consumption estimated at 124 kg per capita, or 351 g per person per day. Demand for convenience products has supported the development of fresh-cut formats, particularly for fruits such as pineapple, mango, and berries.

Omer-Decugis & Cie specialises in the sourcing, ripening, and distribution of fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables. PrepWorld operates in the fresh-cut category in the United Kingdom and is part of BerryWorld Limited, which is owned by the AgroBerries Group. Through the joint venture, both companies aim to combine experience in sourcing, processing, quality management, and market development.

According to the partners, PrepWorld France will operate as an integrated team, allowing shared use of technical know-how and category experience. The objective is to develop consistent fresh-cut fruit programmes for retail and foodservice customers in France, with potential expansion into other European markets over time.

The Dunkirk location was selected to support logistics efficiency. The site will be positioned within Omer-Decugis & Cie's integrated platform, which includes intake, ripening, and storage operations. From this location, the joint venture will have access to transport routes serving France, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe.

The partners indicated that the proximity between ripening, processing, and distribution is intended to streamline flows and reduce handling time. PrepWorld France is expected to complement PrepWorld's existing operations in Northfleet in the United Kingdom, while extending fresh-cut fruit capacity into the French market.

Further details on operational timelines, product ranges, and customer programmes are expected to be communicated as the project progresses.

