Preparations for the Turkish fresh produce trade show Fresh Antalya 2026 are ongoing, says Asel Ozgu, international sales and marketing representative of organizer Anfas. "We're intensifying our international promotion efforts to engage a broader network of producers, exporters, and solution providers across the fresh produce supply chain. The fair is being positioned not only as an exhibition, but as a commercially focused meeting platform designed to generate concrete business opportunities."

© ANFAŞ ANTALYA FUARCILIK İŞLETME VE YATIRIM A.Ş

Growing interest in sourcing directly from Türkiye has encouraged Anfas to expand its international engagement strategy, Ozgu explains. "We're accelerating international outreach for Fresh Antalya 2026 and putting a strong emphasis on markets seeking reliable suppliers, seasonal complementarities, and long-term partnerships. Fresh Antalya is structured to support direct communication between growers, exporters, packaging and logistics companies, and technology providers, enabling targeted meetings and efficient market exploration."

According to Ozgu, direct engagement with the global fresh produce community at major international events is an important part of this strategy. With this in mind, the Anfas team will actively promote their event at Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin: "During Fruit Logistica, our team will present detailed information on exhibiting options, stand formats, international agency cooperation models, and visitor programs for Fresh Antalya 2026. Meetings will focus on how companies can effectively use the exhibition as a gateway to Turkish producers and as a regional meeting point connecting Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and neighboring markets."

© ANFAŞ ANTALYA FUARCILIK İŞLETME VE YATIRIM A.Ş

"Being present at an event like Fruit Logistica allows us to expand our exhibitor target for 2026 and increase international attention on our event. We expect the event to evolve as a practical, business-driven platform where sourcing decisions, partnership discussions, and market entry strategies can take shape under one roof. Companies interested in exhibiting, representing the fair in their market, or arranging meetings during Fruit Logistica are encouraged to contact our team in advance," Ozgu concludes.

Anfas will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica in Berlin. You can find their booth in Hall 27, stand B12.

For more information:

Asel Ozgu

Fresh Antalya

WhatsApp / +90 534 226 6079

WeChat / AselOzgu

[email protected]

www.anfasfreshantalya.com/en