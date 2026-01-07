UK banana prices fall 2 per cent to £0.85

Banana prices in the UK showed mixed movements this week, with average prices edging lower across most origins, according to the latest market data.

For dollar-origin bananas, the overall average price declined to £0.85 per kilo, compared with £0.87 last week, representing a decrease of £0.02 or 2 per cent. This reflects continued pressure across several supplying countries, despite relatively stable availability.

Colombian bananas recorded an average price of £0.78 per kilo, down from £0.86 the previous week, marking a decrease of £0.07 or 9 per cent. Prices ranged between £0.70 and £0.88 per kilo, indicating wider spreads at the lower end of the market. Costa Rican bananas averaged £0.91 per kilo, unchanged from last week, although the upper and lower limits narrowed slightly.

Honduran bananas moved in the opposite direction, with the average price increasing to £0.82 per kilo from £0.79, a rise of £0.03 or 4 per cent. The price range for Honduras stood between £0.77 and £0.88 per kilo.

Guatemalan bananas remained stable, with an unchanged average price of £0.97 per kilo and no weekly movement recorded. Nicaragua was listed without a current average, while the previous week's average stood at £0.81 per kilo.

