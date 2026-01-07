Türkiye develops late-blooming apples to reduce frost losses

In Türkiye's western province of Isparta, researchers are working to develop new domestic apple varieties aimed at reducing production losses linked to agricultural frost. Isparta is the country's leading apple-producing region, but growers face increasing risk from late spring frosts, particularly in inland production areas.

Research is being carried out at the Eğirdir Fruit Research Institute, which operates under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. The institute is running long-term breeding programs focused on apple varieties that bloom later and show improved tolerance to low temperatures during sensitive growth stages.

The approach centres on delaying flowering, a period when apple trees are most exposed to sudden temperature drops. By shifting bloom timing, researchers aim to reduce frost-related damage without altering harvest windows.

As part of the program, hundreds of apple genotypes have been observed under field conditions over multiple years. These genotypes were developed using both domestic and foreign genetic material. The institute maintains a genetic collection of nearly 400 apple varieties, from which late-flowering candidates have been identified and selected for cross-breeding.

According to agricultural engineer Turgay Seymen, research has been ongoing for nine years. Through controlled hybridisation, researchers have produced genotypes that flower two to three weeks later than commonly grown commercial varieties. From these, 10 to 15 candidates have progressed to an advanced evaluation stage and are scheduled to enter yield trials starting next year.

Despite having higher chilling requirements, Seymen said the new genotypes do not show delayed harvest timing. Harvest is still expected to begin in early October, in line with existing production schedules.

Seymen noted that the breeding work is primarily intended for inland and transitional production zones, which account for about 70 per cent of Türkiye's total apple output. These areas are particularly exposed to spring frost events due to temperature fluctuations.

The research team aims to achieve a reduction in yield losses of between 10 and 20 per cent once the new varieties are adopted in commercial orchards. Variety identification and registration processes are still underway, with further field evaluation planned before release to growers.

The program reflects ongoing efforts in Türkiye to adapt apple production to changing climate conditions by adjusting varietal characteristics rather than shifting production areas.

