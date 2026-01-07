UK apple and pear production costs set to rise 2% in 2026

New analysis commissioned by British Apples & Pears Limited indicates that UK apple and pear growers are expected to face an overall increase of around 2% in production costs for the 2026 season. The assessment, prepared by Andersons Farm Consulting, points to continued inflation across orchard operations and post-harvest activities.

© British Apples & Pears

The analysis shows that growing and harvest costs are projected to rise by close to 3%, largely reflecting labour-intensive tasks such as pruning, thinning, and picking. Overhead expenses are also expected to increase by about 3%, driven by higher costs for full-time labour, machinery depreciation, repairs, insurance, property, and finance. Costs associated with storage, grading, packing, and marketing are forecast to rise by around 2%, remaining one of the largest components of total expenditure for growers.

These cost movements follow a trend identified in earlier assessments, which highlighted how policy and labour-related factors were contributing to sustained inflation in fresh produce production. The latest figures suggest that, despite some stabilisation in certain inputs, overall margins remain under pressure.

Ali Capper, executive chair of British Apples & Pears Limited, said: "Once again, independent analysis confirms that the cost of growing, storing and packing British apples and pears continues to rise. Growers cannot absorb these increases. Fair returns are required to protect investments in the orchard area, storage, and packing facilities.

© British Apples & Pears

"These cost increases are modest in percentage terms but critical in real-world impact. They compound year after year, and growers are now operating on unsustainably thin margins. If retailers want a thriving British apple and pear sector, they must reflect these genuine, independent cost increases in the returns to growers."

Capper also noted that consumer demand for British fruit remains strong but added that ongoing investment is needed to maintain supply and quality. "Shoppers want British fruit," he said. "But without investment, we cannot deliver the volumes, quality, and innovation that consumers expect. Fair returns today secure British apples and pears for tomorrow."

In response to the findings, British Apples & Pears Limited is urging retailers to recognise independently verified increases in growers' costs and ensure returns support reinvestment. The organisation is also seeking longer-term supply commitments that provide greater certainty for orchard planning and infrastructure maintenance, and a continued focus on sourcing British apples and pears where possible as part of domestic supply strategies.

The analysis suggests that without changes in how costs are reflected in grower returns, further expansion and renewal within the UK apple and pear sector may remain constrained.

© British Apples & PearsFor more information:

British Apples & Pears

Tel: +44 01507 353778

Email: [email protected]

www.britishapplesandpears.co.uk