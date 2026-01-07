"A modern market will not be possible at the current location"

Whether the future of Munich's wholesale market will continue to lie in the Sendling district is extremely uncertain. "A modern market will not be possible here," says trader Marco Di Maggio (pictured below). "Apartments and schools need to be built here." Young trader Patricia Oswald (26) sees the situation in a similar light. She would like to continue the business, "but I don't see any possibility of that at this location. The issue should be at the top of the city's political agenda." Oswald believes that the Minister-President should also get involved. After all, it affects the whole of Bavaria – because the wholesale market supplies food not only to markets in Munich but to all Bavarian cities.

Günther Warchola, president of the Bavarian Fruit Trade Association and spokesperson for Munich's traders, doesn't think much of the SPD's idea of setting up a kind of small wholesale market for local markets in Sendling and building a residential area around it. "A wholesale market is called a 'large market' in German because it is large." He is also convinced that a piece of diversity could be lost if the wholesale market dies. "Our hearts beat for the wholesale market," says Warchola.

