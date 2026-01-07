Raspberry prices in Huelva remain stable despite lower production

Huelva's 2025/2026 raspberry season has begun with stable prices at the source, despite lower volumes than last year, leading the berry sector's commercial activity in the province, according to the Andalusian Regional Government's Price and Market Observatory.

The autumn harvest peaked between November and early December, though the yield was somewhat lower than in previous seasons. This limited supply has kept prices higher than those at the start of last season. In week 50, producers earned an average of 7.33 euros per kilogram, up from 6.60 euros in the same period of 2024/2025, yet still below 2023/2024 levels.

Around 25% of the total expected yield was sold during the initial marketing phase. Raspberries are the first berries to hit the market after the summer break, as their main harvest takes place in autumn, before larger supplies of strawberries and blueberries enter the market.

The cultivated area in Huelva is nearly the same as last year, totaling 1,924 hectares. Variety diversity allows for staggered production between autumn and spring, ensuring a steady supply to Europe's main markets.

From an agronomic perspective, the season began without major issues. Slightly higher temperatures did not cause significant crop damage. Late October brought episodes of wind and rain that partially damaged the structures of some greenhouses but did not threaten the overall plantation. Strawberry replanting rates stay within typical ranges.

In weeks 50 and 51, blueberries entered the market at lower prices than last season. The average price was 5.80 euros per kilo, a 10% decrease, primarily due to the introduction of early varieties. New plantings should boost production in spring.

Raspberries remain the main crop at the start of Huelva's berry season, supported by stable prices that help offset tighter supplies and increase their strategic value in the region's production schedule.

